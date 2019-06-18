Marella Porter

Marella is a central Florida native and graduate of the University of South Florida, where she studied mass communication and international studies. She also served as Gamma Phi Beta sorority president and philanthropy chair and interned for Fox 13 in Tampa.
Following graduation she moved over 2,000 miles across the country to Casper, Wyoming to produce, anchor and MMJ the evening newscasts for KCWY.
Marella is grateful to have experienced the beauty of Wyoming, learning just how gorgeous mountains are, how much fun rodeos can be and that snow is not the end of the world!
Marella is happy to be in the South and is excited to meet new people and experience all that Mobile has to offer.
In her free time you can find Marella eating, exercising and spending time on the beach!
If you’ve got a story idea, local restaurant or travel suggestions don’t be shy!
