A new day in education starts Tuesday in Mobile Public Schools.
Students in Mobile County's public schools will start the new year school year on line.
And the start date was already delayed because of COVID-19
School officials have been working up until the last minute to get things ready.
Teachers were back in their classrooms getting ready for online learning
So, what are some of the challenges for teachers?
Amanda Richardson, a teacher at Causey Middle School, said, "Just being able to learn all the new technology, navigate our way through how we're going to meet the children and get the children on line and to us for the start of school: so, making sure parents know what to do and, over the next couple of days, just being a support system for them so they know where to go."
Some families may have not have gotten their MCPSS-issued device or hot spot yet.
School system officials say they've distributed about 40-thousand devices: laptops, Chromebooks, tablets.
But they say some have been delayed: in the mail, in U.S. Customs, and even on their way through Louisiana, where Hurricane Laura hit.
However, school system officials say teachers won't hold it against students.
They say hot spots have been delayed, too,
Rena Philips with the Mobile County Public School System said, "One thing that we are encouraging parents to do is to take advantage of the Alabama Broadband Connectivity program. They should be getting a letter in the mail from the state and it's a voucher for free internet service through the end of the year, so, if they get that, they can sign up for that. Otherwise we are waiting for hot spots to come in."
Schools will update parents when devices and hot spots come in.
Some of the best advice school officials are giving parents is to be patient.
FOX10 News will be covering the online start of public schools in Mobile County Tuesday morning.
