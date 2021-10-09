The South Alabama Jaguars have lost to the Texas States Bobcats in an overtime nail-biter contest on the road. The final score Saturday night was 31-33.
South Alabama Jaguars narrowly lose to Texas State Bobcats in overtime, 31-33
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
- Tyler Fingert
- Updated
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.