MOBILE Ala, (WALA) The Alabama Marine Mammal Stranding Network in connection with the Dauphin Island Sea Lab has provided an update on the sperm whale in Mobile Bay.
According to the researchers the 35 foot marine mammal was spotted in the bay on Thursday. The research team said that this was the first documented stranding of a sperm whale in the state of Alabama.
The team has continued to monitor the whale on Friday. According to the team's veterinarian and biologists the condition of the whale is poor. This is due to the size of the animal and the location of the stranding.
The Dauphin Island Sea Lab asks boaters to be mindful of marine creatures this weekend. They also ask the public to report any sick, injured, or out of habitat marine animals in Alabama to the Stranding Network.
