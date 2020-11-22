MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Marine Mammal Research Program said the sperm whale spotted in Mobile Bay this week is stranded near Montrose.
Biologists with the Alabama Marine Mammal Stranding Network are tending to the 35-foot whale and said its prognosis is poor. They are asking people in the area to keep their distance and not fly drones in the area because it can create more stress for the whale.
The whale was first spotted in the bay on Thursday. According to the researchers, this was the first documented stranding of a sperm whale in the state of Alabama.
