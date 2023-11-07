Car Wreck Claim Steps

Sponsored - Dealing with an insurance company after a car wreck can feel like a maze. Recently Attorney David Greene joined Chelsey Sayasane on Studio 10 to provide a step-by-step process for handling a car wreck claim with the insurance company.

1. Understand the Insurance Company’s Game

While insurance companies aren’t bad, their business is making money. They do that through a model built on collecting premiums and minimizing payouts. Knowing this fact can help you understand why they might seem difficult to work with. If you feel like you’re getting the run around, you can level the playing field by hiring a personal injury lawyer. They understand the business model, the law, and can represent your best interests effectively.

2. Be Careful What You Say

Insurance adjusters are well-trained in guiding conversations in ways that benefit their company. One wrong answer could jeopardize your entire claim, especially in states like Alabama which have rules aligning with the contributory negligence doctrine. That’s why we always suggest consulting with a lawyer who deals with this type of case before talking to the insurance company. They can guide you on what to say and how to say it to protect your interests.

3. Recognize Red Flags

If an insurance company quickly offers you a check, don’t rush to accept it! Quick settlements often don’t account for the full scope of your claims such as future medical bills or ongoing emotional trauma. Any quick settlement offer should be seen as a red flag. Consult with a lawyer before making any decisions.

4. Take Immediate Action

Once you’ve been in a wreck, getting ahold of evidence and witness statements is crucial. At Greene & Phillips Injury Lawyers, we employee trained investigators who know exactly what kind of evidence to collect. They can lock down your story and the evidence such as security camera footage and witness statements which become more difficult to find the longer you wait.

5. Get Expert Guidance

A personal injury lawyer can help guide you through the legal maze, from ordering your medical records to advising you on whether to settle or go to trial. When shopping for law firms, choose one that has experience in handling various aspects of personal injury cases, from investigation to litigation.

Navigating the insurance maze doesn’t have to be a solo journey. With these steps, you’ll be better equipped to handle the intricacies of insurance claims. Stay safe out there, and remember, expert help is always available.

Curious if You Have a Case? Finding out is easy.

Call (251) 300-2000 or fill out the contact form to see if you have a case

Schedule a short consultation with one of our lawyers

Focus on recovery, we’ll handle all the paperwork, legal wrangling, and negotiations on your behalf

There’s no charge unless we get money for you.

https://www.GreenePhillips.com