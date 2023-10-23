Halloween Safety Tips

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Greene & Phillips and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Greene & Phillips, visit https://www.greenephillips.com.

As the leaves begin to turn and the air grows crisp, the fall season marks not just a change in weather but also a time of festivities. Halloween is fast approaching and homeowners expecting trick-or-treaters in the coming days should be aware of a few important safety issues.

David Greene of Greene & Phillips Personal Injury Lawyers recently talked with Joe Emer on Studio 10′s Legal Matters to discuss key considerations for making this Halloween a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

Remove Decorations and Debris from Yard and Walkways

Remove from your porch and front yard anything a child could trip over such as garden hoses, toys, bikes and unnecessary lawn decorations. Also check outdoor lights and replace burned-out bulbs. Sweep or blow leaves and debris from sidewalks and driveways. Finally, make sure to restrain all pets so that they do not inadvertently bite or jump on trick-or-treaters. Taking these extra steps can protect adults and children alike.

Clearly Mark any Cords and Other Tripping Hazards that cannot be removed

Check your sidewalk for uneven areas that could be tripping hazards. Be sure to examine your yard and porch for power cords for lights or decorations that can get in the way of those visiting your home during trick-or-treating. If you can’t remove them, make them highly visible, even in the dark. Be mindful that children won’t necessarily follow designated paths. The last thing anyone wants is for a child to be hurt.

Obey Pedestrian Laws

As you and your family are out trick-or-treating, make sure everyone in the group is careful to follow all pedestrian laws. Walking in the street at dusk or dark can be very dangerous when cars are around.

Carry a Flashlight

When out and about, carry a flashlight or headlamp with fresh batteries, and a fully-charged cell phone for good communication. Only approach houses that are well lit, and never enter a stranger’s home.

Know the Route Older Children will take if Trick-or-Treating Alone or with Friends

If older children plan to go trick-or-treating alone, review a route that is acceptable to you and agree on a specific time for them to return.

Inspect all Items Received before any are Consumed

Once you are home, inspect all candy and treats before you or your children consume them. Throw away anything that is unwrapped or spoiled, and don’t eat anything that is homemade from someone you don’t know.

If Something Goes Wrong

