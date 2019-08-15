Winning state titles is becoming a part of the routine for UMS-Wright but don’t get me wrong, it's no easy task winning a state title.
"You know how hard it is to win one. To win two is almost unheard of I don’t care what class you’re in and to win three is really, really rare,” said UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis.
The Bulldogs have done the unheard of, winning two in a row, but this year they have a chance to do something really, really rare and something that's never been done in UMS-Wright history.
"It's on everyone’s mind. Everyone that goes here mind, parents’, coaches, everyone's mind,” said Will Breland, a Senior on UMS-Wright’s football team.
They have a chance at winning 3 state titles in a row.
"It would definitely be something I could tell my kids when I get older. Having three rings on my fingers, that would be pretty nice,” said Keyshawn Woodyard, a Senior on UMS-Wright’s football team.
Don't mistake that excitement for complacency.
"You can't start thinking that just because you got one championship you get two championships. You can’t just think that a third championship is going to fall in your lap. So, we have to stay focused and play each game like it’s going to be our last game,” said Breland.
"That's how great teams lose. They end up getting complacent thinking they have everything covered and they end up taking a loss to a team that wasn’t that good and it ruins their whole season so that is what we are trying to avoid,” said Woodyard.
While every season brings a new team there is one thing that has remained the same for the bulldogs over the last two decades, Head Coach Terry Curtis.
He clearly knows a thing or two about how to win considering he has led UMS to seven state titles and counting.
"Our success has been our consistency. I have been here 20 years and we've been to the 3rd round or more 18 out of those 20. That's pretty consistent. If you do that as a proven point if you keep knocking on the door and you keep coming close then sooner or later you are going to get lucky and win one,” said Coach Curtis.
Consistently finding success but always reminding his team that it's up to them to make history.
"We don't talk a whole lot about it. I know they know what's going on and where they've been but really they've done nothing as bad as you hate to say that. They've got to now show what they got,” said Coach Curtis.
