An upcoming adult softball tournament will benefit the Vigor High School baseball program.
The event, which is set for July 31 to Aug. 1, will provide a $700 first-place prize.
The co-ed tournament is happening at Medal of Honor Park, at 1711 Hillcrest Road.
Team registration is $150 before July 23 and $300 after July 23.
Visit this website for event details and registration. Or, for more information you can contact Coach Terrance Johnson at 251-362-7884.
