The newest high school sport in the state of Alabama is girls flag football.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association made that announcement Tuesday. It says girls flag football will be a sanctioned sport starting in the fall.
It’s unclear which high schools in our area will form girls flag teams.
The AHSAA is working with the Atlanta Falcons, an organization that has been a big part of promoting girls flag football around the country.
The season will end in December with a championship game at the Super 7 in Birmingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.