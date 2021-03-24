The 23rd ranked Alabama baseball team dropped a close one to Southern Miss Tuesday night.
The score was 5 to 4.
Will Patota led Alabama's offense going one for one with two RBIs.
Alabama's record falls to 15 and 6.
The Crimson Tide will host the Ole Miss Rebels this weekend.
The South Alabama and Auburn baseball game was postponed due to weather. No make up date has been announced.
