APTOPIX Jacksonville St Alabama Basketball

Alabama guard Keon Ellis (14) runs through Jacksonville State guard Jalen Finch (0) as he works to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

In basketball, Alabama has dropped from No. 6 to No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 poll -- still ahead of the rival Auburn team at No. 12.

Defending national champion Baylor maintained its top spot in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll, though not without ceding a No. 1 vote to Arizona, while the six remaining unbeatens continued their rise on Monday.

The top 25 teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Baylor (60) 10-0 1,524 1

2. Duke 10-1 1,445 2

3. Purdue 10-1 1,360 3

4. Gonzaga 9-2 1,313 5

5. UCLA 9-1 1,294 4

6. Arizona (1) 11-0 1,230 8

7. Kansas 9-1 1,210 7

8. Southern Cal 12-0 937 10

9. Iowa St. 11-0 926 11

10. Alabama 9-2 897 6

11. Michigan St. 9-2 822 12

12. Auburn 10-1 782 13

13. Houston 10-2 780 14

14. Ohio St. 8-2 744 15

15. Seton Hall 9-2 693 16

16. Texas 8-2 569 17

17. LSU 11-0 542 19

18. Xavier 11-1 469 22

19. Tennessee 8-2 447 18

20. Kentucky 8-2 428 21

21. Colorado St. 10-0 328 23

22. Providence 11-1 266 -

23. Villanova 7-4 222 9

24. Wisconsin 9-2 182 -

25. Texas Tech 8-2 86 25

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Michigan 9, Arkansas 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Virginia Tech 4, Oklahoma St. 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.