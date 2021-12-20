In basketball, Alabama has dropped from No. 6 to No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 poll -- still ahead of the rival Auburn team at No. 12.
Defending national champion Baylor maintained its top spot in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll, though not without ceding a No. 1 vote to Arizona, while the six remaining unbeatens continued their rise on Monday.
The top 25 teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (60) 10-0 1,524 1
2. Duke 10-1 1,445 2
3. Purdue 10-1 1,360 3
4. Gonzaga 9-2 1,313 5
5. UCLA 9-1 1,294 4
6. Arizona (1) 11-0 1,230 8
7. Kansas 9-1 1,210 7
8. Southern Cal 12-0 937 10
9. Iowa St. 11-0 926 11
10. Alabama 9-2 897 6
11. Michigan St. 9-2 822 12
12. Auburn 10-1 782 13
13. Houston 10-2 780 14
14. Ohio St. 8-2 744 15
15. Seton Hall 9-2 693 16
16. Texas 8-2 569 17
17. LSU 11-0 542 19
18. Xavier 11-1 469 22
19. Tennessee 8-2 447 18
20. Kentucky 8-2 428 21
21. Colorado St. 10-0 328 23
22. Providence 11-1 266 -
23. Villanova 7-4 222 9
24. Wisconsin 9-2 182 -
25. Texas Tech 8-2 86 25
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Michigan 9, Arkansas 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Virginia Tech 4, Oklahoma St. 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1.
