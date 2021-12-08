Alabama Football

Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (24) dodges a Mississippi State defender during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Alabama won 38-7. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Reese's Senior Bowl officials announced Wednesday that Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. will play in the showcase game.

The Senior Bowl is set for Feb. 5 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus in Mobile.

