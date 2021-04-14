The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team having no trouble with the Samford Bulldogs Tuesday.
The Tide won 19 to 3, highlighted by a seven-run fourth inning and a six-run sixth inning.
Caden Rose and Jackson Tate each drove in four runs.
Starting pitcher Grayson Hitt pitched four innings giving up two hits while striking out two batters and giving up one run.
Alabama improves to 20 and 12 on the season. The Tide will host the Auburn Tigers this weekend.
