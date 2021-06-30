Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey earlier this year signed a bill into law that will allow college athletes to make money off their names, likenesses and images.
They'll be permitted to do so beginning Thursday, when such laws in five states will go into effect. These laws will usurp current NCAA regulations prohibiting name-image-likeness compensation for student athletes.
The program Alabama created to help its athletes monetize their names, images and likenesses is called The Advantage. The following information about that program and its particulars was published on a website by the University of Alabama.
Among the information:
- Employees of the University of Alabama may not compensate or arrange any compensation deals to a current or prospective student-athlete for his or her name, image or likeness.
- Compensation will be commensurate with the market value.
- It is not permissible for compensation to be provided in exchange for athletic performance or attendance at The University of Alabama.
- Compensation can come in the form of money, goods or services.
- Contracts for compensation cannot extend beyond participation as a student-athlete at The University of Alabama.
- Opportunities must not conflict with academic nor team-related activities.
- Use of any registered marks, logos, verbiage or designs owned and protected by The University of Alabama is not permitted unless receiving prior written permission.
- Student-athletes must utilize COMPASS platform to disclose agreements/contracts.
- Student-athletes are permitted to obtain professional representation to assist with securing opportunities for compensation. Representation must be for name, image, likeness only and not for future professional contract negotiations.
That information should pertain as well to student athletes, supporters of college athletics programs and university employees throughout Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.