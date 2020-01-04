Crimson Tide star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy announced via social media that he will be entering the NFL draft.
The announcement came Saturday afternoon.
Jeudy finished the season with 77 catches for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns.
