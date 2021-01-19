MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Quarterback Mac Jones, who led the Alabama Crimson Tide to an undefeated season and the national championship, has officially accepted his Reese's Senior Bowl invitation.
Jones finished third in Heisman voting this year.
The 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl, in its first year at new Hancock-Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus, is happening Jan. 30.
Because of statewide COVID19 restrictions, the game is sold to 25 percent capacity, which is about 6,300 people.
