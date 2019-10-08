Some gut-wrenching news for Auburn football.
The Tigers leading rusher, JaTarvious "Boobee" Whitlow will miss the next four to six weeks due to a knee injury.
Head coach Gus Malzahn told the media today that the sophomore running back hurt his left knee during the Tiger's 24-13 loss to Florida last weekend and had surgery today.
Malzahn said Whitlow’s injury will be a big loss but he remains optimistic.
Whitlow is second in the SEC in rushing yards with 544 rushing yards on 110 carries through six games.
He also leads the league with seven rushing touchdowns on the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.