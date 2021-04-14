The Auburn Tigers baseball team picked up a huge midweek win over 20th ranked Georgia Tech, 7 to 3.
Steven Williams led the auburn offense with four RBIs that included a two-run home run in the sixth.
Starting pitcher Trace Bright went four innings giving up four hits and two runs.
Auburn improves its record to 13 and 16. The Tigers head to Tuscaloosa Thursday to take on Alabama in a three-game series.
