The crack of a bat is a sound known worldwide.
The dream of any young baseball player is normally the same no matter where they are from.
"Go to the big leagues,” said Eny, a baseball player from China.
This week we are seeing the universal passion of baseball right in our own backyard.
As nine teams from across the United States and even a team from China are in Mobile for the 2019 Babe Ruth World Series.
"For the players it's an amazing experience for them. I would say 95% of them this is their first time in the U.S.,” said Ray Chang, MLB Team China head coach.
It's the best of the best fighting for that Babe Ruth World Series title.
"This is why we came we wanted to play good competition. We wanted to get these guys better on the field and the only way to do that is get better on the field,” said Coach Chang.
"We try to play good competition and good tournaments to help us prepare to get to the next level,” said Dan Proto, Cape Cod head coach.
Thanks to the Babe Ruth host family program, this tournament is more than just playing baseball.
