Pride.
It's the feeling you get when you see your hard work pay off.
It's the feeling Blount’s Karmen Williams has felt the past few months.
"Words can't explain how I feel. It's overwhelming because I'm just so proud of myself,” said Williams.
Last month Karmen took home two gold medals at the state championships for track and field.
One for shot put and another for javelin.
She also broke the state record for javelin.
"I was just telling myself I got to beat my personal record. That's all I was thinking about was beating my personal record then I ended up beating the State record and I was just so shocked because my mind wasn’t even focused on breaking the state record. My mind was just focused on myself and perfecting my craft,” said Williams.
That mindset and her skill attracted a lot of college coaches.
Eventually earning her a division-one scholarship at the University of Alabama.
Karmen credits her coaches and her family for getting her to where she is today.
"I grew up with a strong household. We all compete with each other but we all come together to help each other as well,” said Williams.
At the end of the day her message to others is simple.
"Always follow your heart and never give up. If you are dedicated to do something, then put your all into it,” said Williams.
