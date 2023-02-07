The Texas A&M Aggies (16-7, 8-2 SEC) will host the Auburn Tigers (17-6, 7-3 SEC) after victories in seven straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Auburn Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
  • This season, Auburn has a 14-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 57th.
  • The Tigers' 72.0 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 66.2 the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • When Auburn allows fewer than 74.7 points, it is 17-2.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23 Auburn is averaging 2.8 more points per game at home (73.9) than on the road (71.1).
  • At home the Tigers are allowing 62.8 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than they are away (65.6).
  • At home, Auburn knocks down 6.2 treys per game, 0.4 more than it averages away (5.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (29.5%) than on the road (27.2%).

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/28/2023 @ West Virginia L 80-77 WVU Coliseum
2/1/2023 Georgia W 94-73 Neville Arena
2/4/2023 @ Tennessee L 46-43 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/7/2023 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena
2/11/2023 Alabama - Neville Arena
2/14/2023 Missouri - Neville Arena

