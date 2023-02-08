The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0 SEC) welcome in the Florida Gators (13-10, 6-4 SEC) after victories in six home games in a row. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Alabama vs. Florida Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 39.4% the Gators allow to opponents.

Alabama has a 16-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the best rebounding team in the country, the Gators rank 127th.

The Crimson Tide average 83.1 points per game, 18.3 more points than the 64.8 the Gators give up.

Alabama is 20-3 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Alabama has played better when playing at home this season, putting up 87.5 points per game, compared to 76.1 per game away from home.

Defensively the Crimson Tide have been better in home games this season, ceding 61.7 points per game, compared to 68.5 away from home.

When playing at home, Alabama is making two more treys per game (11.4) than when playing on the road (9.4). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to in away games (33.2%).

Alabama Schedule