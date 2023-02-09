Alabama vs. Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Kentucky Wildcats (10-12) and Alabama Crimson Tide (17-6) squaring off at Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 74-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kentucky, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Crimson Tide are coming off of a 76-69 victory over Missouri in their most recent outing on Sunday.
Alabama vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
Alabama vs. Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kentucky 74, Alabama 64
Alabama Schedule Analysis
- The Crimson Tide claimed their signature win of the season on January 15, when they claimed a 63-58 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 26), according to our computer rankings.
- The Crimson Tide have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 25th-most in the country. But they also have five Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 41st-most.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Alabama is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins.
Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-53 at home over Georgia (No. 31) on December 29
- 69-66 on the road over Arkansas (No. 37) on January 26
- 72-61 on the road over Tulane (No. 62) on November 10
- 76-69 on the road over Missouri (No. 64) on February 5
- 61-46 at home over Texas A&M (No. 67) on January 19
Alabama Performance Insights
- The Crimson Tide are outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game, with a +289 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.0 points per game (77th in college basketball) and give up 58.4 per contest (49th in college basketball).
- In SEC games, Alabama has averaged 5.3 fewer points (65.7) than overall (71.0) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Crimson Tide average 69.8 points per game. Away, they score 71.9.
- At home, Alabama allows 52.2 points per game. Away, it concedes 62.9.
- While the Crimson Tide are putting up 71.0 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, amassing 65.7 points per contest.
