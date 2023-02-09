Jacksonville State vs. Bellarmine Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (12-10) against the Bellarmine Knights (7-17) at Pete Mathews Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-53 in favor of Jacksonville State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:15 PM ET on February 9.
In their last outing on Saturday, the Gamecocks earned an 87-63 victory over Queens (NC).
Jacksonville State vs. Bellarmine Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
Jacksonville State vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jacksonville State 76, Bellarmine 53
Jacksonville State Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks defeated the No. 203-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Campbell Lady Camels, 59-47, on December 21, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
Jacksonville State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-59 at home over Samford (No. 242) on November 30
- 71-60 at home over Alabama State (No. 264) on December 14
- 60-50 at home over North Alabama (No. 267) on January 28
- 59-51 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 307) on December 29
- 68-50 over Utah Tech (No. 308) on December 20
Jacksonville State Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks' +163 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 63.3 points per game (211th in college basketball) while giving up 55.9 per contest (25th in college basketball).
- With 61.5 points per game in ASUN tilts, Jacksonville State is posting 1.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (63.3 PPG).
- In home games, the Gamecocks are averaging 9.8 more points per game (68.2) than they are on the road (58.4).
- In 2022-23, Jacksonville State is surrendering 54.1 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 59.2.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Gamecocks have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 61.1 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 63.3 they've put up over the course of this season.
