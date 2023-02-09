Thursday's game at Pete Hanna Center has the Samford Bulldogs (13-11) going head to head against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (17-7) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 69-57 victory as our model heavily favors Samford.

In their last time out, the Bulldogs won on Saturday 72-63 against Western Carolina.

Samford vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Samford vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 69, East Tennessee State 57

Samford Schedule Analysis

Against the Southern Miss Lady Eagles on December 3, the Bulldogs picked up their signature win of the season, a 71-59 home victory.

Samford has four losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

Samford has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (10).

Samford 2022-23 Best Wins

69-66 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 187) on December 21

81-62 at home over Furman (No. 243) on January 26

75-68 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on November 17

76-66 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 300) on January 7

75-68 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 300) on February 2

Samford Performance Insights