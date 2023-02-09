How to Watch Troy vs. South Alabama on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
The South Alabama Jaguars (11-13, 5-7 Sun Belt) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Troy Trojans (14-11, 6-6 Sun Belt) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Trojan Arena. This contest is at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+.
Troy vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
Troy Stats Insights
- This season, the Trojans have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have hit.
- Troy has an 8-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Trojans are the 244th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 289th.
- The 72.6 points per game the Trojans score are 5.4 more points than the Jaguars allow (67.2).
- Troy is 11-4 when scoring more than 67.2 points.
Troy Home & Away Comparison
- Troy is posting 82.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 19.2 more points than it is averaging in away games (63.3).
- At home, the Trojans are giving up 0.6 fewer points per game (65.5) than in away games (66.1).
- In home games, Troy is sinking 2.1 more threes per game (8.9) than in away games (6.8). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in away games (28.7%).
Troy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ South Alabama
|L 77-60
|Mitchell Center
|2/2/2023
|Southern Miss
|L 74-65
|Trojan Arena
|2/4/2023
|Texas State
|W 68-64
|Trojan Arena
|2/9/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Trojan Arena
|2/11/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Trojan Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
