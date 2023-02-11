Shaun Doss and Ashton McClelland are two players to watch when the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-14, 6-5 SWAC) and the Alabama State Hornets (7-17, 5-6 SWAC) go head to head at H.O. Clemmons Arena on Saturday. Gametime is slated for 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Alabama State vs. UAPB

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

Saturday, February 11 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Arena: H.O. Clemmons Arena

H.O. Clemmons Arena Location: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Pine Bluff, Arkansas TV: HBCUGo | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Alabama State's Last Game

On Monday, in its most recent game, Alabama State defeated the Southern 73-66. With 19 points, Alex Anderson was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alex Anderson 19 4 4 1 0 0 Eric Coleman Jr. 13 6 4 1 1 2 Roland McCoy 12 5 2 0 0 4

Alabama State Players to Watch

McClelland gives the Hornets points, 0.0 rebounds and assists per game. He also delivers steals and blocked shots.

Antonio Madlock is the Hornets' top assist man (3.2 per game), and he averages 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Isaiah Range is the Hornets' top scorer (14.0 points per game) and assist man (1.2), and produces 3.7 rebounds.

Anderson paces the Hornets in assists (3.2 per game), and averages 10.0 points and 5.1 rebounds. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jordan O'Neal is No. 1 on the Hornets in rebounding (7.4 per game), and posts 7.4 points and 0.5 assists. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)