The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (8-13) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Alabama State Lady Hornets (10-12) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET.

Alabama State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas TV: CBS

Alabama State vs. UAPB Scoring Comparison

The Lady Hornets put up 6.8 fewer points per game (61.8) than the Lady Lions give up to opponents (68.6).

When Alabama State allows fewer than 63.4 points, it is 4-2.

When it scores more than 68.6 points, Alabama State is 7-0.

The 63.4 points per game the Lady Lions score are 9.6 fewer points than the Lady Hornets allow (73).

UAPB has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 73 points.

UAPB's record is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 61.8 points.

Alabama State Schedule