Saturday's contest between the Liberty Lady Flames (16-7) and the North Alabama Lions (9-12) at Flowers Hall has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-57, with heavily favored Liberty securing the victory. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Lions head into this matchup on the heels of a 72-58 victory against Queens (NC) on Thursday.

North Alabama vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

North Alabama vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 70, North Alabama 57

North Alabama Schedule Analysis

Against the Stetson Hatters on January 14, the Lions notched their best win of the season, a 60-57 road victory.

North Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

82-68 at home over Arkansas State (No. 226) on December 8

66-48 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on November 22

69-66 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 281) on January 26

87-52 at home over Bellarmine (No. 340) on January 5

North Alabama Performance Insights