North Alabama vs. Liberty Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Liberty Lady Flames (16-7) and the North Alabama Lions (9-12) at Flowers Hall has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-57, with heavily favored Liberty securing the victory. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Lions head into this matchup on the heels of a 72-58 victory against Queens (NC) on Thursday.
North Alabama vs. Liberty Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
North Alabama vs. Liberty Score Prediction
- Prediction: Liberty 70, North Alabama 57
North Alabama Schedule Analysis
- Against the Stetson Hatters on January 14, the Lions notched their best win of the season, a 60-57 road victory.
North Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-68 at home over Arkansas State (No. 226) on December 8
- 66-48 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on November 22
- 69-66 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 281) on January 26
- 87-52 at home over Bellarmine (No. 340) on January 5
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
North Alabama Performance Insights
- The Lions score 67.5 points per game (136th in college basketball) and allow 68.0 (275th in college basketball) for a -10 scoring differential overall.
- North Alabama is putting up 62.8 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 4.7 fewer points per game than its season average (67.5).
- Offensively the Lions have played better when playing at home this year, averaging 72.8 points per game, compared to 61.7 per game on the road.
- Defensively, North Alabama has been better at home this season, ceding 62.4 points per game, compared to 74.2 in away games.
- The Lions have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 62.8 points per game in their last 10 contests, 4.7 points fewer than the 67.5 they've scored this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.