Samford vs. Chattanooga Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Samford Bulldogs (13-12) and the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (14-10) at Pete Hanna Center has a projected final score of 69-60 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Samford squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on February 11.
Last time out, the Bulldogs lost 75-63 to East Tennessee State on Thursday.
Samford vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
Samford vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction
- Prediction: Samford 69, Chattanooga 60
Samford Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs beat the No. 181-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Southern Miss Lady Eagles, 71-59, on December 3, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- Samford has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (four).
- Samford has 10 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.
Samford 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-66 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 187) on December 21
- 81-62 at home over Furman (No. 243) on January 26
- 75-68 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on November 17
- 76-66 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 300) on January 7
- 75-68 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 300) on February 2
Samford Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs score 68.0 points per game (131st in college basketball) and allow 67.5 (265th in college basketball) for a +14 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Samford is scoring 69.0 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (68.0 points per game) is 1 PPG lower.
- The Bulldogs are putting up 75.4 points per game this year at home, which is 13.2 more points than they're averaging in away games (62.2).
- When playing at home, Samford is giving up 7.5 fewer points per game (63.1) than in road games (70.6).
- The Bulldogs have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 69.0 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.0 point more than the 68.0 they've scored this season.
