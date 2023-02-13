Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 13
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest features the Alabama State Lady Hornets (11-12) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-21) matching up at Harrison HPER Complex (on February 13) at 6:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-64 win for Alabama State.
The Lady Hornets won their most recent outing 71-60 against UAPB on Saturday.
Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi
Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama State 73, Mississippi Valley State 64
Alabama State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Hornets' best win this season came against the Southern Lady Jaguars, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 237) in our computer rankings. The Lady Hornets secured the 48-43 win at home on February 6.
- Alabama State has 10 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.
Alabama State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 at home over Samford (No. 242) on December 7
- 71-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 253) on February 11
- 72-63 at home over UAPB (No. 253) on January 4
- 81-73 at home over Texas Southern (No. 263) on January 23
- 77-74 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 311) on January 21
Alabama State Performance Insights
- The Lady Hornets have been outscored by 10.2 points per game (posting 62.2 points per game, 238th in college basketball, while allowing 72.4 per contest, 338th in college basketball) and have a -235 scoring differential.
- In SWAC action, Alabama State has averaged 5 more points (67.2) than overall (62.2) in 2022-23.
- At home the Lady Hornets are scoring 69.1 points per game, 10.6 more than they are averaging away (58.5).
- At home Alabama State is conceding 62.8 points per game, 14.7 fewer points than it is away (77.5).
- The Lady Hornets are averaging 65.8 points per contest over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 62.2.
