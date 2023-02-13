Monday's contest features the Alabama State Lady Hornets (11-12) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-21) matching up at Harrison HPER Complex (on February 13) at 6:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-64 win for Alabama State.

The Lady Hornets won their most recent outing 71-60 against UAPB on Saturday.

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama State 73, Mississippi Valley State 64

Alabama State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Hornets' best win this season came against the Southern Lady Jaguars, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 237) in our computer rankings. The Lady Hornets secured the 48-43 win at home on February 6.

Alabama State has 10 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.

Alabama State 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 at home over Samford (No. 242) on December 7

71-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 253) on February 11

72-63 at home over UAPB (No. 253) on January 4

81-73 at home over Texas Southern (No. 263) on January 23

77-74 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 311) on January 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Alabama State Performance Insights