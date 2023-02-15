Trey Murphy III's New Orleans Pelicans face the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Murphy, in his last action, had 12 points and three blocks in a 103-100 win over the Thunder.

If you'd like to place a bet on Murphy's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Trey Murphy III Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.1 15.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 3.0 Assists -- 1.3 1.1 PRA 18.5 18.1 19.2 PR 17.5 16.8 18.1 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Trey Murphy III's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Trey Murphy III Insights vs. the Lakers

Murphy has taken 9.3 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 10.0% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 19.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.

Murphy's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 105.6 possessions per game, while his Pelicans rank 10th in possessions per game with 103.1.

Conceding 118.4 points per game, the Lakers are the 26th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Lakers have conceded 45.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 27th in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 25.9 assists per game.

Allowing 12.7 made 3-pointers per contest, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA.

Trey Murphy III vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 28 21 5 0 4 0 0 11/2/2022 40 12 5 3 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Murphy or any of his Pelicans teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.