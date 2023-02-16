Thursday's game between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (14-12) and North Alabama Lions (10-13) matching up at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena has a projected final score of 72-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Kentucky, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Lions took care of business in their last outing 63-58 against Central Arkansas on Monday.

North Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

North Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 72, North Alabama 67

North Alabama Schedule Analysis

When the Lions took down the Kennesaw State Lady Owls, who are ranked No. 215 in our computer rankings, on January 26 by a score of 69-66, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

North Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

60-57 on the road over Stetson (No. 260) on January 14

66-48 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 276) on November 22

82-68 at home over Arkansas State (No. 282) on December 8

63-58 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 292) on February 13

87-52 at home over Bellarmine (No. 305) on January 5

North Alabama Performance Insights