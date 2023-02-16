South Alabama vs. Southern Miss: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 16
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (23-4, 12-2 Sun Belt) will attempt to extend a nine-game winning streak when they visit the South Alabama Jaguars (13-14, 6-8 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Mitchell Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Southern Miss vs. South Alabama matchup.
South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Southern Miss Moneyline
|South Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Southern Miss (-1.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Southern Miss (-1)
|140.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Southern Miss (-1.5)
|140.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Southern Miss (-1.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends
- South Alabama has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
- The Jaguars have been an underdog by 1 point or more 11 times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those matchups.
- Southern Miss is 16-8-0 ATS this season.
- The Golden Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 24 times this season.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.