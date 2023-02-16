The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (23-4, 12-2 Sun Belt) will attempt to extend a nine-game winning streak when they visit the South Alabama Jaguars (13-14, 6-8 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Mitchell Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Southern Miss vs. South Alabama matchup.

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends

South Alabama has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Jaguars have been an underdog by 1 point or more 11 times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those matchups.

Southern Miss is 16-8-0 ATS this season.

The Golden Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 24 times this season.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.