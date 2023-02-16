Thursday's game features the UAB Blazers (11-13) and the UTEP Miners (16-7) facing off at Bartow Arena (on February 16) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-62 victory for UAB.

The Blazers enter this contest following a 63-42 loss to Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

UAB vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

UAB vs. UTEP Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 68, UTEP 62

UAB Schedule Analysis

The Blazers' best win this season came in a 76-74 victory against the North Texas Lady Eagles on January 21.

UAB 2022-23 Best Wins

61-52 at home over North Texas (No. 112) on February 9

83-81 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 241) on November 21

83-74 over George Mason (No. 247) on November 25

75-47 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 305) on January 5

101-56 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on December 17

UAB Performance Insights