UAB vs. UTEP Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game features the UAB Blazers (11-13) and the UTEP Miners (16-7) facing off at Bartow Arena (on February 16) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-62 victory for UAB.
The Blazers enter this contest following a 63-42 loss to Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
UAB vs. UTEP Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
UAB vs. UTEP Score Prediction
- Prediction: UAB 68, UTEP 62
UAB Schedule Analysis
- The Blazers' best win this season came in a 76-74 victory against the North Texas Lady Eagles on January 21.
UAB 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-52 at home over North Texas (No. 112) on February 9
- 83-81 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 241) on November 21
- 83-74 over George Mason (No. 247) on November 25
- 75-47 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 305) on January 5
- 101-56 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on December 17
UAB Performance Insights
- The Blazers are outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game with a +82 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.5 points per game (68th in college basketball) and allow 68.1 per outing (275th in college basketball).
- UAB is averaging 66.9 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 4.6 fewer points per game than its overall average (71.5).
- Offensively the Blazers have played better at home this year, putting up 73.1 points per game, compared to 69.6 per game on the road.
- UAB is giving up 58.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 15.1 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (74).
- The Blazers' offense has been much less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 63.4 points a contest compared to the 71.5 they've averaged this year.
