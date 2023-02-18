Jacksonville State vs. Jacksonville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-11) and the Jacksonville Dolphins (10-14) clashing at Swisher Gymnasium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 63-61 win for Jacksonville State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Gamecocks enter this matchup following a 68-61 win over North Florida on Thursday.
Jacksonville State vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Jacksonville State vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jacksonville State 63, Jacksonville 61
Jacksonville State Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks' signature victory this season came against the Chattanooga Lady Mocs, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 160) in our computer rankings. The Gamecocks brought home the 59-51 win on the road on December 29.
Jacksonville State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-50 over Utah Tech (No. 166) on December 20
- 75-59 at home over Samford (No. 226) on November 30
- 60-50 at home over North Alabama (No. 239) on January 28
- 59-47 over Campbell (No. 268) on December 21
- 71-60 at home over Alabama State (No. 271) on December 14
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Jacksonville State Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game, with a +169 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.1 points per game (223rd in college basketball) and allow 56.4 per outing (29th in college basketball).
- In ASUN games, Jacksonville State has averaged 1.6 fewer points (61.5) than overall (63.1) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Gamecocks are averaging 7.3 more points per game at home (66.6) than away (59.3).
- In 2022-23 Jacksonville State is allowing 4.5 fewer points per game at home (54.9) than away (59.4).
- The Gamecocks have fared worse offensively over their previous 10 games, averaging 61.3 points per contest, 1.8 fewer points their than season average of 63.1.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.