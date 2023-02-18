North Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (18-10, 11-4 ASUN) will be attempting to build on a 12-game home winning streak when hosting the North Alabama Lions (17-11, 9-6 ASUN) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Eastern Kentucky vs. North Alabama matchup.
North Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
North Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Eastern Kentucky Moneyline
|North Alabama Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Eastern Kentucky (-7.5)
|151.5
|-330
|+275
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|Tipico
|Eastern Kentucky (-7.5)
|151.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
North Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends
- North Alabama has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 11 times.
- The Lions have an ATS record of 4-4-1 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this year.
- Eastern Kentucky has compiled a 16-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Colonels' 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.