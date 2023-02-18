Predators vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 18
The Nashville Predators (25-21-6) will try to break a three-game home losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers (28-24-6) on February 18 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSFL.
The Predators have recorded a 6-4-0 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 24 goals while conceding 28 in that period. On the power play, 26 opportunities have resulted in three goals (11.5% success rate).
Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which squad we think will emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.
Predators vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday
Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Predators 4, Panthers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Predators (+100)
- Total Pick: Under (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Predators (-0.4)
Predators Splits and Trends
- The Predators (25-21-6 overall) have posted a record of 6-6-12 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.
- In the 21 games Nashville has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 29 points.
- This season the Predators registered only one goal in eight games and they finished 0-7-1 in those matchups.
- When Nashville has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned 16 points (7-5-2 record).
- The Predators have scored three or more goals 26 times, earning 38 points from those matchups (18-6-2).
- This season, Nashville has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 19 games and picked up 25 points with a record of 11-5-3.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Nashville has posted a record of 11-8-2 (24 points).
- The Predators have been outshot by opponents 30 times this season, and earned 32 points in those games.
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|6th
|3.45
|Goals Scored
|2.69
|26th
|23rd
|3.43
|Goals Allowed
|2.98
|14th
|1st
|36.1
|Shots
|30.9
|19th
|23rd
|32.5
|Shots Allowed
|33.8
|27th
|14th
|21.9%
|Power Play %
|16.6%
|28th
|25th
|75.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.7%
|16th
Predators vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
