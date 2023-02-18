Samford vs. Mercer Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Mercer Bears (10-14) and Samford Bulldogs (13-13) squaring off at Pete Hanna Center has a projected final score of 66-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Mercer, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Bulldogs are coming off of a 60-55 loss to Chattanooga in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Samford vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Samford vs. Mercer Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mercer 66, Samford 65
Samford Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs' best win this season came against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 144) in our computer rankings. The Bulldogs brought home the 68-58 win on the road on January 14.
- The Bulldogs have seven losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.
Samford 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 157) on January 12
- 71-59 at home over Southern Miss (No. 169) on December 3
- 69-66 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 246) on December 21
- 75-68 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 280) on November 17
- 76-66 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 297) on January 7
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Samford Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs average 67.5 points per game (140th in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per outing (254th in college basketball). They have a +9 scoring differential overall.
- Samford's offense has been more effective in SoCon games this season, posting 67.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 67.5 PPG.
- The Bulldogs are scoring 73.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 11.5 more points than they're averaging in road games (62.2).
- Samford is surrendering 62.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 7.8 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (70.6).
- The Bulldogs' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 68.6 points per contest compared to the 67.5 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.