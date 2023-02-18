UAB vs. UTSA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game features the UAB Blazers (11-14) and the UTSA Roadrunners (7-17) facing off at Bartow Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 69-67 win for UAB according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
Their last time out, the Blazers lost 88-61 to UTEP on Friday.
UAB vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
UAB vs. UTSA Score Prediction
- Prediction: UAB 69, UTSA 68
UAB Schedule Analysis
- The Blazers registered their best win of the season on January 21, when they beat the North Texas Lady Eagles, who rank No. 204 in our computer rankings, 76-74.
- The Blazers have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (seven).
UAB 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-52 at home over North Texas (No. 204) on February 9
- 83-74 over George Mason (No. 209) on November 25
- 75-47 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 224) on January 5
- 70-56 at home over Alcorn State (No. 285) on December 21
- 83-81 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 313) on November 21
UAB Performance Insights
- The Blazers are outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game with a +55 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.1 points per game (75th in college basketball) and allow 68.9 per contest (294th in college basketball).
- UAB's offense has been less productive in C-USA games this year, putting up 66.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 71.1 PPG.
- At home, the Blazers are scoring 2.5 more points per game (72.1) than they are on the road (69.6).
- UAB allows 61.3 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 74 in away games.
- The Blazers have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 62.4 points per game in their last 10 contests, 8.7 points fewer than the 71.1 they've scored this year.
