How to Watch the Auburn vs. Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers' (14-11) SEC schedule includes Sunday's game against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (19-9) at Thompson-Boling Arena. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
Auburn vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers score an average of 67.1 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 65.9 the Lady Volunteers allow to opponents.
- Auburn is 14-5 when allowing fewer than 77.4 points.
- Auburn has put together a 13-1 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.
- The Lady Volunteers score 12 more points per game (77.4) than the Tigers allow (65.4).
- Tennessee has a 17-7 record when scoring more than 65.4 points.
- Tennessee's record is 15-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.1 points.
- The Lady Volunteers are making 42.7% of their shots from the field, 10.4% lower than the Tigers allow to opponents (53.1%).
- The Tigers' 34.8 shooting percentage is 4.7 lower than the Lady Volunteers have given up.
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|South Carolina
|L 83-48
|Neville Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 69-46
|Foster Auditorium
|2/16/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 65-55
|Neville Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Neville Arena
