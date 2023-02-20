Alabama A&M vs. Florida A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 20
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest that pits the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-12) against the Florida A&M Rattlerettes (5-20) at Alabama A&M Events Center has a projected final score of 66-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama A&M, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on February 20.
Last time out, the Bulldogs won on Saturday 50-48 over Bethune-Cookman.
Alabama A&M vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama
Alabama A&M vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama A&M 66, Florida A&M 57
Alabama A&M Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their signature win this season, the Bulldogs took down the Southern Lady Jaguars at home on February 4 by a score of 60-50.
- Alabama A&M has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (12).
Alabama A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 50-48 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 260) on February 18
- 60-46 at home over Alabama State (No. 271) on January 16
- 67-58 at home over UAPB (No. 273) on January 2
- 66-55 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 276) on January 23
- 57-53 at home over Grambling (No. 290) on February 6
Alabama A&M Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs have a -116 scoring differential, falling short by 4.8 points per game. They're putting up 56.3 points per game to rank 329th in college basketball and are giving up 61.1 per contest to rank 92nd in college basketball.
- Alabama A&M's offense has been more productive in SWAC games this year, posting 60.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 56.3 PPG.
- The Bulldogs are posting 61.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 52.6 points per contest.
- At home, Alabama A&M is allowing 6.5 fewer points per game (57.3) than on the road (63.8).
- The Bulldogs' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 60.2 points per contest compared to the 56.3 they've averaged this season.
