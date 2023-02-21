North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 21
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's game at Farris Center has the North Alabama Lions (11-14) taking on the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-17) at 4:00 PM (on February 21). Our computer prediction projects a 63-59 victory for North Alabama, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Lions' last contest on Sunday ended in a 66-49 win over Bellarmine.
North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
North Alabama vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Alabama 63, Central Arkansas 59
North Alabama Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Lions beat the Kennesaw State Lady Owls on the road on January 26 by a score of 69-66.
North Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-57 on the road over Stetson (No. 261) on January 14
- 82-68 at home over Arkansas State (No. 268) on December 8
- 66-48 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 276) on November 22
- 87-52 at home over Bellarmine (No. 298) on January 5
- 66-49 on the road over Bellarmine (No. 298) on February 19
North Alabama Performance Insights
- The Lions put up 66.7 points per game (152nd in college basketball) while allowing 67.1 per contest (253rd in college basketball). They have a -11 scoring differential.
- North Alabama has averaged 4.1 fewer points in ASUN games (62.6) than overall (66.7).
- The Lions are putting up more points at home (70.8 per game) than on the road (62.2).
- In 2022-23 North Alabama is allowing 9.9 fewer points per game at home (62.4) than away (72.3).
- In their previous 10 games, the Lions are putting up 62.1 points per contest, 4.6 fewer points than their season average (66.7).
