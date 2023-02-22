Wednesday's game between the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (18-7) and the South Alabama Jaguars (6-21) at Mitchell Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-60, with heavily favored Georgia Southern coming out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 22.

In their last time out, the Jaguars lost 77-57 to Texas State on Saturday.

South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 74, South Alabama 60

South Alabama Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Jaguars defeated the Texas State Bobcats at home on January 21 by a score of 45-43.

The Jaguars have nine losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, South Alabama is 4-9 (.308%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.

South Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

62-52 at home over Florida A&M (No. 329) on November 27

72-62 at home over UL Monroe (No. 335) on February 9

74-73 on the road over Nicholls (No. 356) on December 14

68-60 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 358) on December 20

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

South Alabama Performance Insights