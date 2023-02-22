South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game between the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (18-7) and the South Alabama Jaguars (6-21) at Mitchell Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-60, with heavily favored Georgia Southern coming out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 22.
In their last time out, the Jaguars lost 77-57 to Texas State on Saturday.
South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia Southern 74, South Alabama 60
South Alabama Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their best win this season, the Jaguars defeated the Texas State Bobcats at home on January 21 by a score of 45-43.
- The Jaguars have nine losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, South Alabama is 4-9 (.308%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.
South Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-52 at home over Florida A&M (No. 329) on November 27
- 72-62 at home over UL Monroe (No. 335) on February 9
- 74-73 on the road over Nicholls (No. 356) on December 14
- 68-60 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 358) on December 20
South Alabama Performance Insights
- The Jaguars average 55.4 points per game (337th in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per outing (226th in college basketball). They have a -284 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 10.5 points per game.
- South Alabama is posting 52.4 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 3 fewer points per game than its overall average (55.4).
- The Jaguars post 55.8 points per game in home games, compared to 55 points per game in away games, a difference of 0.8 points per contest.
- South Alabama is allowing 59.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 11.8 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (71.6).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Jaguars have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 54.8 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 55.4 they've put up over the course of this year.
