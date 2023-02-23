Thursday's contest between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-12) and the Stetson Hatters (12-16) at Pete Mathews Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-54 and heavily favors Jacksonville State to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Gamecocks are coming off of a 59-53 loss to Jacksonville in their most recent game on Saturday.

Jacksonville State vs. Stetson Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville State vs. Stetson Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Jacksonville State 65, Stetson 54

Jacksonville State Schedule Analysis

  • When the Gamecocks took down the Utah Tech Trailblazers, who are ranked No. 164 in our computer rankings, on December 20 by a score of 68-50, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

Jacksonville State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 59-51 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 172) on December 29
  • 60-50 at home over North Alabama (No. 230) on January 28
  • 75-59 at home over Samford (No. 234) on November 30
  • 71-60 at home over Alabama State (No. 271) on December 14
  • 59-47 over Campbell (No. 274) on December 21

Jacksonville State Performance Insights

  • The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game with a +163 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.7 points per game (230th in college basketball) and allow 56.5 per outing (28th in college basketball).
  • Jacksonville State's offense has been less productive in ASUN matchups this season, scoring 60.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 62.7 PPG.
  • The Gamecocks are posting 66.6 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 58.8 points per contest.
  • Jacksonville State cedes 54.9 points per game at home this season, compared to 59.3 in away games.
  • The Gamecocks have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 61.1 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.6 points fewer than the 62.7 they've scored this year.

