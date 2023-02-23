Thursday's contest between the Rice Owls (18-7) and the UAB Blazers (12-14) at Tudor Fieldhouse is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-63 and heavily favors Rice to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Blazers took care of business in their most recent matchup 67-64 against UTSA on Saturday.

UAB vs. Rice Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

UAB vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 77, UAB 63

UAB Schedule Analysis

The Blazers' best win this season came in an 83-74 victory against the George Mason Patriots on November 25.

The Owls have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (six).

UAB 2022-23 Best Wins

61-52 at home over North Texas (No. 197) on February 9

76-74 on the road over North Texas (No. 197) on January 21

67-64 at home over UTSA (No. 198) on February 18

75-47 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 222) on January 5

70-56 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292) on December 21

UAB Performance Insights