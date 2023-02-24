Friday's contest that pits the Troy Trojans (17-11) against the South Alabama Jaguars (6-22) at Mitchell Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-61 in favor of Troy, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 24.

The Jaguars enter this game on the heels of a 75-59 loss to Georgia Southern on Wednesday.

South Alabama vs. Troy Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

South Alabama vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 80, South Alabama 61

South Alabama Schedule Analysis

On January 21, the Jaguars picked up their best win of the season, a 45-43 victory over the Texas State Bobcats, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 151) in our computer rankings.

The Jaguars have 10 losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

South Alabama has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (nine).

South Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

62-52 at home over Florida A&M (No. 329) on November 27

72-62 at home over UL Monroe (No. 338) on February 9

74-73 on the road over Nicholls (No. 355) on December 14

68-60 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 359) on December 20

South Alabama Performance Insights