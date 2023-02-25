Saturday's contest between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (27-3) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (15-12) at Pete Mathews Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-57, with heavily favored FGCU taking home the win. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 25.

In their last game on Thursday, the Gamecocks secured a 69-62 win over Stetson.

Jacksonville State vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Jacksonville State vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 71, Jacksonville State 57

Jacksonville State Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' signature win this season came against the Utah Tech Trailblazers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 167) in our computer rankings. The Gamecocks brought home the 68-50 win at a neutral site on December 20.

Jacksonville State 2022-23 Best Wins

59-51 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 174) on December 29

60-50 at home over North Alabama (No. 212) on January 28

75-59 at home over Samford (No. 244) on November 30

69-62 at home over Stetson (No. 259) on February 23

71-60 at home over Alabama State (No. 269) on December 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Jacksonville State Performance Insights