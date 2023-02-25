North Alabama vs. North Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the North Alabama Lions (13-14) and North Florida Lady Ospreys (7-18) matching up at Flowers Hall has a projected final score of 72-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored North Alabama, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on February 25.
In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Lions earned a 55-52 victory over Jacksonville.
North Alabama vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
North Alabama vs. North Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Alabama 72, North Florida 57
North Alabama Schedule Analysis
- The Lions defeated the No. 223-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Kennesaw State Lady Owls, 69-66, on January 26, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
North Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-52 at home over Jacksonville (No. 225) on February 23
- 82-68 at home over Arkansas State (No. 257) on December 8
- 60-57 on the road over Stetson (No. 259) on January 14
- 66-48 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 273) on November 22
- 87-52 at home over Bellarmine (No. 302) on January 5
North Alabama Performance Insights
- The Lions have a +25 scoring differential, putting up 66.6 points per game (154th in college basketball) and allowing 65.6 (214th in college basketball).
- With 62.9 points per game in ASUN contests, North Alabama is tallying 3.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (66.6 PPG).
- Offensively, the Lions have fared better at home this year, posting 69.7 points per game, compared to 63.2 per game on the road.
- North Alabama gives up 61.6 points per game at home this year, compared to 69.9 when playing on the road.
- The Lions' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, putting up 62.2 points a contest compared to the 66.6 they've averaged this year.
